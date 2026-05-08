Vinesh Phogat certain of her comeback on May 10

<p>After question marks were raised over her eligibility to compete upon the much-awaited comeback post retirement, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vinesh-phogat">Vinesh Phogat</a> and camp pushed back on the claims while asserting the decorated wrestler has ticked all the boxes for the National Ranking Series in Gonda, UP, on May 10.</p>.<p>After the 31-year-old wrestler was registered for the event, not before her allegation of being blocked by Wrestling Federation of India from doing so, the body remained in doubt if Vinesh, a Registered Testing Pool athlete, has followed the protocol of informing United World Wrestling (UWW) and National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) six months or less in advance in order to be available for dope testing.</p>.WFI reiterates eligibility criteria, Vinesh Phogat's Asian Games 2026 hopes end.<p>Vinesh’s camp has strongly contested to such doubts saying, she never had any such obligations to fullfil.</p>.<p>“Vinesh never had to inform UWW because she never officially took retirement from the sport,” a close associate of Vinesh told DH. “That’s why she is still on the RTP list and unfortunately led to the missed test on December 18 when she was travelling from Bengaluru to Chandigarh to attend the first winter session of Haryana Legislative Assembly as the representative of her Julana constituency.”</p>.'I am one of the six victims': Vinesh Phogat reveals she is a complainant in Brij Bhushan Case.<p>The two-time World Championships medallist was sent a warning by International Testing Agency (ITA) for whereabouts failure for the same. However, concerns were raised on the news being leaked in the media.</p>.<p>“One needs to ask how the news of her ITA warning got leaked because such information is never released by the body over privacy reasons. She has always maintained that efforts are being made to stop her from competing and tarnish her image,” said her confidante.</p>