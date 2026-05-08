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Vinesh Phogat certain of her comeback on May 10

The two-time World Championships medallist was sent a warning by International Testing Agency (ITA) for whereabouts failure for the same. However, concerns were raised on the news being leaked in the media.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 16:50 IST
Sports NewsVINESH PHOGATWrestling

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