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Vinesh Phogat comeback gets green light for National Ranking Series amid row

The Ranking Series will take place in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, from May 10-12 and will mark her return since her retirement U-turn last year.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 15:30 IST
Sports NewsVINESH PHOGATWrestling Federation of IndiaWrestling

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