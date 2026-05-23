<p>In a big relief for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Delhi High Court has allowed her to participate in the upcoming trials for the Asian Games. Selection trials will be held on May 30-31.</p><p>Court in its ruling said that Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) selection policy is exclusionary for the lack of discretion to consider an "iconic" player like her, reports PTI. The celebrated wrestler is returning to the mat after a maternity break. </p>.Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: No fair play in this procedure.<p>The order came from the bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia. Order states that the selection trials have to be video-recorded by the WFI and should be held in presence of an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), each.</p>.'Deviation from circular speaks volumes': Delhi High Court pulls up WFI; asks Centre to form panel to evaluate Vinesh Phogat.<p>The order was passed on May 22 and it has been uploaded on its website on Saturday. "The appellant shall be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games, 2026, which are scheduled for 30.05.2026 and 31.05.2026," the court said in its order.</p><p>"The policy and the circular are clearly exclusionary in nature as it does not give any discretion to Respondent No.1 (WFI) to consider iconic players like the appellant in view of the sabbatical taken on account of her maternity leave," it stated.</p><p>With respect to the show-cause notice, the court observed that grounds "appear to be pre-mediated and reopening the closed issues" and that "it is necessary that the appellant is permitted to participate in the selection trials in the interest of the sport and justice".</p><p>On May 18, a single-judge bench of the court had refused to give Phogat an immediate relief on the issue of her participation in the selection trials. The fresh order has come on Phogat's appeal against the May 18 order. </p>.<p><em>(With inputs from PTI)</em></p>