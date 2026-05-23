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Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: Wrestler gets big relief from Delhi HC ahead of Asian Games trials

On May 18, a single-judge bench of the court had refused to give Phogat an immediate relief on the issue of her participation in the selection trials.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:36 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:36 IST
India NewsSports NewsWFIVINESH PHOGATAsian Games

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