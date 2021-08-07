Watch here: The javelin throw that won India an Olympic gold

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra created history in the Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. He thus becomes the first Indian athlete to win gold medal in the track and field at the Olympics.

The 23-year-old farmer's son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced a second round throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India's 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

Chopra won the country's seventh medal and first gold in this Olympics and joined shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) as India's individual gold winners in the showpiece.

With this, the country surpassed the previous best haul of six medal achieved in the 2012 London Games.

With his fifth career-best throw, Chopra has done something which the likes of late Milkha Singh and P T Usha could not do in the 1960 and 1984 editions.

With PTI inputs