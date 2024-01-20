We are hopeful of making the playoffs: Bengaluru Bulls head coach Sehrawat

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Bulls have blown hot and cold throughout Pro Kabaddi League season 10. The season six winners sit eighth on the table with 37 points and have posted six wins and eight defeats.
The Saurabh Nandal-led team secured a 42-26 victory over Telugu Titans on Friday, and both their raiders and defence seemed to have found some momentum.
With eight league stage games left, coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat believes that his side can qualify for the playoffs by finishing within the top six.
“I believe things will get better and am hopeful of qualifying for the playoffs,” Sehrawat told DH. “The composition depends on who we are playing. I want my players to have faith till the very end. My team has made the playoffs for the last four seasons and are known for their comebacks and never-say-die spirit, but we have not been sharp in the closing stages this season.
Poor displays from the raiding unit have been the main reason for the Bulls’ inconsistent displays. Against the Titans, coach Sehrawat handed a debut to raider Akshit, who impressed with nine points.
“I am delighted with my auction signings for this season. The only set-back was not being able to have combined practice sessions with the entire squad as few seniors were not available for the pre-season camp,” Sehrawat reasoned.
The longest-serving coach in the league, Sehrawat has been with the Bulls since the inception. On his longevity, Sehrawat said: “I consider myself lucky to have been a part of such an incredible journey with this team.
“The (Pro Kabaddi) league has crossed 1000 matches and has made several players financially strong.”
The Bulls announced on Friday that left corner Amit Sheoran, part of the title-winning squad, will join the set-up till the end of the season as an injury replacement.