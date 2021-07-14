'We are walking the talk': IOC's Bach says fan ban proves Olympic safety pledge

IOC's Bach says fan ban proves Olympic safety pledge

Bach toured the International Broadcast Centre on Tuesday

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 14 2021, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 13:27 ist
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach speaks to journalists as he arrives at the prime minister's official residence to meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo on July 14, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

IOC president Thomas Bach says Olympic fans will not be forgotten despite having to make the difficult decision to ban spectators at the Tokyo Games.

Bach toured the International Broadcast Centre on Tuesday, which will be the main access Olympic spectators will have to games after Covid precautions forced a ban on fans in Tokyo.

But Bach said the decision to keep out spectators was made with a "heavy heart", but proves the IOC is serious about holding a safe Olympics. 

