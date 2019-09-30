We want to promote basketball in India: Hoffman

Women's NBA legend Ebony Hoffman on Monday said the US-based National Basketball Association (NBA) was coming to India with the intention of popularising the sport.

The 37-year-old said basketball has the potential to emerge as the No. 1 sport in the cricket-crazy country.

"I think we have two great teams that we have got to (for) this game. Sacramento Kings have a very young and athletic group of kids.

"You will see all types of dunks and all types of moves and then you have an older Indiana Pacers," Hoffman told reporters here.

She will be in the metropolis for the entire week and also attend the two NBA games to be played here.

"So we are going to see a wider range of talent that you have never seen live before. Its a lot different when you see in person and when you see it on your TV screen.

"So I am excited for all of India to see that in person and raise their basketball.

"We are coming here to takeover, we love India, we know that cricket is the Number 1 sport and so we are coming here to grow our game and to show India that they have basketball which can be a Number 1 sport," added Hoffman.

While the October 4 game is reserved for over 3,000 youth under a Reliance Foundation Junior Programme, the one to be played the next day at NSCI in Worli is open for general public.

She expressed optimism that India will have an NBA player soon.

"I think India is going to have an NBA player very soon. They are on the verge of producing an NBA player," she said.

Hoffman on Monday took a session with girls and taught them the basics of basketball.