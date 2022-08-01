West Bengal CM Mamata congratulates CWG gold medalist Achinta Sheuli

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated weightlifter Achinta Sheuli on his success at the Commonwealth Games (CWG).

Debutant Sheuli heaved 313 kg (143 kg+170 kg) to grab the third gold for the country on Sunday.

Banerjee said that the feat of the weightlifter from Bengal’s Howrah district will inspire countless countrymen.

“Truly a proud moment for all of us as the young #AchintaSheuli from West Bengal wins the third gold medal at CWG, 2022. Heartfelt congratulations to him,” Banerjee tweeted.

“Your success will serve as an inspiration to countless others in the country. All the best for your future endeavours!” she added.

The 20-year-old former tailor from Howrah took lead, lifting 143kg.