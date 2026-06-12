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WFI cracks down on age fraud, disqualifies 500-plus wrestlers at U-17 ranking meet

The tournament, held from June 6 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, saw around 1,200 wrestlers register across men's freestyle, Greco Roman and women's categories.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 08:35 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 08:35 IST
Sports NewsWFIWrestling

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