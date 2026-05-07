<p>Bengaluru: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced that it will host the trials for the Asian Games on May 30 and 31 in New Delhi and Lucknow respectively, while reiterating its stance of only allowing Senior Nationals and Federation Cup medallists to compete in the event.</p>.<p>This effectively once again shuts the door on decorated wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, who came out of her retirement last year and is hoping for a comeback at the National Ranking Series in Gonda, UP, on May 10.</p>.<p>DH reported in March that the 31-year-old wrestler won’t be eligible for competing in the Asiad trials as the WFI circular stated similar eligibility conditions. However, with the announcement of the National Ranking Series in Gonda, WFI was mulling the idea of allowing additional entries to medallists from the event.</p>.Vinesh Phogat fears hostile tournament conditions in Gonda.<p>However, the recent circular for the trials put any such hopes for Vinesh to rest.</p>.<p>The women’s trials will take place in New Delhi on May 30 with other leading names such as Antim Panghal, among others, expected to participate. The men’s trials, including Greco-Roman, will take place the next day in Lucknow with the likes of Aman Sehrawat in attendance.</p>.<p>Earlier Vinesh, who received a warning notice from the International Testing Agency for her first whereabouts failure last December, expressed her concerns that WFI may take steps to block her possible Asiad participation while also fearing a threat to her life during the upcoming event in Gonda.</p>.<p>Her eligibility to return to competitive wrestling remains also in doubt now due to ambiguity over her compliance with the World Anti-Doping Agency’s mandatory six-month notice rule for athletes coming out of retirement.</p>