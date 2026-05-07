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WFI reiterates eligibility criteria, Vinesh Phogat's Asian Games 2026 hopes end

The women’s trials will take place in New Delhi on May 30 with other leading names such as Antim Panghal, among others, expected to participate.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 17:17 IST
Sports NewsWFIVINESH PHOGATAsian Games

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