Who is Divyakriti Singh, Arjuna Award-winning Equestrian dressage master?

Of the many challenges Divyakriti faced enroute to her journey to glory include the sale of her house. Her father reportedly had to sell their house when she was studying to fulfil the financial requirements that would help Divyakriti further her training in Equestrian dressage. As a result of the encouragement from parents, Divyakriti has been consistent in her training and has honed her skills.

For the past three years, she has been training at the Hof Kasselman dressage yard in Germany's Hagen city. Divyakriti also bagged individual silver and two bronze medals at the International Dressage Competition in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, which also helped her to further practice the skills she had honed, just before the Asian Games event.

"This is a moment of immense pride for the equestrian sport and our noble companions, the horses, to receive recognition and reward from our Hon’ble President. It is a humbling experience, and I extend my gratitude to my family and my horses, whose support has been instrumental in helping me achieve this remarkable feat," The Quint quoted Divyakriti as saying.

Many prominent international and national personalities congratulated Singh for victory at the Asian Games, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and current Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma among others.