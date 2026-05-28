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Willis' tale of 'stringing' success stories

A badminton player himself during his childhood, Willis grew up repairing and re-stringing his own racquets before doing it full time for friends at tournaments.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 22:44 IST
Sports NewsBadmintonStrings

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