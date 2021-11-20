With World Kickboxing Championships gold in her kitty, kickboxer Lahari eyes more glory

The 2019 National sub-junior kickboxing champion, Lahari M Girish, added more laurels to her young career by clinching the gold medal at the World Kickboxing Championships held in Cairo, Egypt in October.

The 12-year-old who represents Telengana at national events, defeated opponents from Argentina and Egypt in the semifinal and final respectively to finish on top of the podium in the 45+ kg category at her maiden international tournament. “It was my dream to wear the Indian jersey. Winning gold made it more special. There was definitely some nervousness going into the world meet but I had worked hard and expected myself to do well,” said Lahari.

A grade eight student of the Niraj Public School, began her martial arts journey when Lahari’s parents moved from Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram to Hyderabad in 2011 and enrolled the then three-year-old for karate classes. “I was a black belt holder at the age of 10. But began kickboxing only in 2016,” said Lahari who also trains and takes part in grappling.

“Kickboxing - a combat sport with a mixture of karate and boxing - came naturally to me,” she added about the sport many consider dangerous in India especially for girls.

But that never deterred father Girish, a marketing manager at a private firm, and mother Lakshmi, a homemaker, who are originally from Mysuru, to encourage the youngsters' interest.

"What began as a fun evening activity has taken shape to her becoming a world championship medallist. We never knew her interest in martial arts would grow this far. Hopefully bigger things await,” said the parents.

Training under mixed martial arts coach Arun Singh in Hyderabad, Lahari has won two bronze and a gold at the kickboxing nationals so far apart from the innumerable medals from karate competitions across the country that decorate the shelves at home.

Currently in the heritage city, Lahari was felicitated by the Mysore kickboxing association and the Mysore University on Wednesday for her latest feat on a global stage.

The Indian kickboxing contingent at Cairo returned with a haul of 26 medals including 11 golds, 8 silver and 7 bronze.

