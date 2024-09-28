Women’s Chess Olympiad: The queens have arrived

The Indian women’s team comprising of Dronavalli Harika, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal and Tania Sachdev played their hearts out, navigated through some treacherous turns and made some magical moves to emerge triumphant and script history to win the team gold for the first time at the 45th edition of the Women’s Chess Olympiad which concluded at Budapest last Sunday.

Divya and Vantika also bagged Individual gold medals for their exemplary performances on Board 3 and Board 4 respectively. GM Abhijit Kunte was the coach cum captain while for the first time GMs Swayams S Mishra and Arjun Kalyan were sent as assistant coaches by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) for an overseas tournament.