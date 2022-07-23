World Championships: McLaughlin smashes world record to win world 400m hurdles

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin smashed her own world record as she stormed to victory in the women's 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Oregon on Friday.
The US track star obliterated her world record at Hayward Field in Eugene to power home in 50.68sec, slicing more than half a second of her previous world mark of 51.41sec set last month.
Femke Bol of the Netherlands took silver in 52.27 while defending champion Dalilah Muhammad of the United States took bronze in 53.13.
