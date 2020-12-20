World karate champ Kiyuna tests positive for Covid-19

World karate champion, Olympic gold medal favourite Ryo Kiyuna tests positive for Covid-19

Kiyuna won a ninth consecutive Japan national championship last Sunday before returning to his native the following day and contracting the virus on Tuesday or later

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Dec 20 2020, 10:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 10:06 ist
Ryo Kiyuna. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

World champion Ryo Kiyuna, one of the favourites to win men's kata gold when karate makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, has Covid-19, the Japan Karatedo Federation said.

Kiyuna won a record ninth consecutive Japan national championship last Sunday in Tokyo before returning to his native Okinawa Prefecture the following day and contracting the virus on Tuesday or later, the federation and local reports said.

"As of Saturday, there are no reports of fever and other symptoms reported by 30 competitors -- excluding Kiyuna -- who participated the All Japan competition on Sunday, December 13," the federation said on its website, adding it was checking the health of other members and coaches.

All 12 people who had close contact with Kiyuna will undergo Covid tests on Monday, it said.

The 30-year-old three-time world champion had a slight fever on Friday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing his coach Tsuguo Sakumoto, adding that Kiyuna was now recovering at home without severe symptoms and has regained his appetite.

Competitors in the kata discipline are scored on how well they perform choreographed sequences of karate techniques.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tokyo Olympics
karate
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Kodagu's lost legacy

Kodagu's lost legacy

DH Toon | 'Ready to listen to farmers,' says PM Modi

DH Toon | 'Ready to listen to farmers,' says PM Modi

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

 