Wrestling Championship final sees 1st Indian woman

Wrestler Anshu becomes first Indian woman to enter World Championships final

With this win, she has also assured India of its first medal in the ongoing tournament

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2021, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 21:41 ist
Indian woman wrestler Anshu Malik. Credit: Twitter/@OLyAnshu

Indian woman wrestler Anshu Malik (57 kg) advanced to the final of the 2021 Senior World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday.

With this win, she has also assured India of its first medal in the ongoing tournament. According to information received, she defeated Ukraine Wrestler Solomia Vynnyk by 11-0 points in the semi-final bout.

She will now take on USA Wrestler Helen Moroulis in the summit clash on Thursday.

Anshu also became the first Indian woman to reach the final of the Worlds. Whereas, Sarita lost her semi-final bout of 59 kg category.

She went down 0-3 against Bulgarian grappler.

She still has a chance to win a bronze medal. The match will take place on Thursday.

Earlier, India wrestler Pinki lost the bronze play-off 2-5 to America's Jenna Rose Burkert while the other youngsters in the women's squad also struggled on Tuesday.

