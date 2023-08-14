Wrestling: Trials for Worlds on Aug 25-26 in Patiala; no wrestler gets exemption

However, the ad-hoc panel has not announced exemption for any wrestler for the trials World Championship, set to be held in Belgrade from September 16-24

In the criteria mentioned for 'shortlisting of athletes' for the Worlds, the ad-hoc panel said, "Medallists and participants of all international/ ranking/ Asian/ World Championships/ Commonwealth Games held in 2022 and 2023 and participants of 2022 Tokyo Olympic Games (will have to appear for trials in order to get selected selected for the Worlds)."

Bajrang and Vinesh, have, however, not yet made up their mind on appearing in the trials for the Worlds as they feel the Hangzhou Asian Games, starting September 23, are very close.