Yashaswini, Rudrankksh claims top positions in 3rd International Online Shooting Championship

Tokyo Olympics quota holder Yashaswini Singh Deswal and teen prodigy Rudrankksh Patil on Saturday claimed top spots in 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol event finals at the third International Online Shooting Championship.

Rudrankksh from Maharashtra won the 10m air rifle event with a world record score of 252.9 but it will not be registered by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) as it was not a recognised event.

Another young Indian shooter Yash Vardhan claimed the second spot with a score of 250.8, while France's Etienne Germond finished third after scoring 228.5.

In the 10m air pistol final, Yashaswini, who had claimed a gold medal at World Cup in Rio de Janeiro last year to secure an Olympic quota, shot 243.8 to claim the top spot.

Gaurav Rana and Manu Bhaker, a medallist at ISSF World Cup, Commonwealth Games and the Youth Olympics, finished second and third with scores of 240.6 and 218.3 respectively to make it an all-Indian affair.

It is the third edition of the championship where the participants logged on to the Zoom platform from their respective locations and shot electronic targets, set up in their houses.