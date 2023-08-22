Over a billion Indians cheering for you: Rahul to Praggnanandhaa after semifinal win in chess world cup

Continuing his dream run, Praggnanandhaa on Monday stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway at the FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Azerbaijan's Baku.