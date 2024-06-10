Pakistan Cricket Board suggests Lahore as India's home base in next year's Champions Trophy

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board has suggested Lahore as India's home base during next year's ICC Champions Trophy, in its bid to ensure the best security arrangements for the neighbours.

A reliable source in the PCB said that this suggestion has been made in the draft schedule of the event sent to the ICC in late April.

"Yes Lahore has been suggested as the home base for the Indian team to reduce their travelling and to provide them with the best security arrangements," the source said.