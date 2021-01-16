Pandya brothers' father dies, Krunal leaves bio-bubble

Pandya brothers' father passes away, Krunal leaves Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy bio-bubble

Krunal scored a match-winning 76 in the opening game against Uttarakhand and has also taken four wickets in the first three games

PTI
PTI, Vadodara,
  • Jan 16 2021, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 12:55 ist
India international Krunal Pandya. Credit: AFP File Photo

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal's father Himanshu has passed away.

Krunal, who was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, has left the bio-bubble created for the tournament to be with his family, association secretary Ajit Lele told PTI.

Hardik is not playing the national T20 tournament as he is preparing for the white-ball series against England.

Himanshu had played a key role in the success of his cricketer sons.

Krunal scored a match-winning 76 in the opening game against Uttarakhand and has also taken four wickets in the first three games.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan took to Twitter and paid his condolences.

"Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7,” tweeted Pathan, himself a former Baroda captain. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Krunal Pandya
Hardik Pandya
Syed Muhstaq Ali Trophy

What's Brewing

India begins world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive

India begins world's biggest Covid-19 vaccination drive

Travel industry pitches in on fighting Covid-19

Travel industry pitches in on fighting Covid-19

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

In Pics | New Delhi's swanky new railway station

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Tiger's bumper bite at Bannerghatta goes viral

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

Are young actors overthrowing Bollywood’s Top Six?

 