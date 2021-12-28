Pant becomes fastest Indian keeper to reach 100 test dismissals

Adding another feather to his cap, Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game during the first test against South Africa.

Twenty-four-year old Pant broke the joint record held by former India captain MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha, by affecting his 100th dismissal in his 26th test at the SuperSport Park. He achieved the milestone when he caught Temba Bavuma off Mohammed Shami's bowling.

Dhoni and Saha had taken 36 tests to achieve the feat. Pant needed three dismissals in the Boxing Day Test to eclipse his idol, Dhoni. He got there on Day 3 after taking the catches of Bavuma, Dean Elgar, and Wiaan Mulder.

Overall, Dhoni leads the Indian tally with 294 dismissals, ahead of Syed Kirmani (198), Kiran More (130), Nayan Mongia (107), and Wriddhiman Saha (104).

