Paralympics 2024: Rowers Narayana, Anita bow out with eighth overall finish

Paris: Asian Para Games silver medal winning duo of Narayana Konganapalle and Anita returned empty-handed, finishing eighth overall in the PR3 mixed double sculls rowing of the Paris Paralympics here on Sunday.

Making their Paralympics debut, the Indians secured a timing of 8:16.96 seconds to finish second in Final B of their repechage event which was meant to determine their standings.

Saige Happer and Todd Vogt of the USA topped the Final B race with a timing of 7:48.38s, while Mexico's Miguel Angel Nieto Carpio and Angeles Britani Gutierrez Vieyra came behind the Indians (8:28.23s).