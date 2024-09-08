Paralympics 2024: Simran wins bronze in women's 200m T12 final

Paris: Braving all odds with a steely resolve, India's Simran won the bronze medal in the women's 200m T12 final at the Paralympic Games here on Saturday, living up to the expectations of a podium finish after missing it by a whisker in the 100m dash.

Reigning world champion Simran finished third on the podium with a personal best time of 24.75 seconds in what was a culmination of a journey that was fraught with obstacles right from the day she was born.

Cuba's Omara Durand Elias claimed gold with 23.62, while Venezuela's Paola Alejandra Perez Lopez bagged silver with an effort of 24.19.