Paris 2024 chief says he does not decide his salary amid alleged pay probe

Paris: Tony Estangue, Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee president, on Thursday said that he did not decide his salary amid an alleged legal probe into his remuneration.

Paris 2024 compliance and public affairs director Blandine Sorbe told reporters on Tuesday that Estanguet's pay was "subject to a strict framework".

"I have not decided what my salary would be or how it would be determined," Estanguet, a three-time Olympic canoeing champion, told reporters on Thursday at the unveiling of the Paris 2024 medals.