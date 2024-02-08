JOIN US
Homesports

Paris 2024 chief says he does not decide his salary amid alleged pay probe

On Tuesday, French media reported that Tony Estangue was allegedly facing a judicial investigation into his pay.
Last Updated 08 February 2024, 14:24 IST

Paris: Tony Estangue, Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee president, on Thursday said that he did not decide his salary amid an alleged legal probe into his remuneration.

Paris 2024 compliance and public affairs director Blandine Sorbe told reporters on Tuesday that Estanguet's pay was "subject to a strict framework".

"I have not decided what my salary would be or how it would be determined," Estanguet, a three-time Olympic canoeing champion, told reporters on Thursday at the unveiling of the Paris 2024 medals.

"Since the start of this adventure, we have put in place a number of bodies to oversee and define my salary, which is itself monitored by the remuneration committee, the board of directors and the government. We will continue to answer the questions that we are being asked," he said.

On Tuesday, French media reported that Estanguet was allegedly facing a judicial investigation into his pay.

Sorbe said the organising committee had not been contacted by the financial prosecutor's office, which did not confirm the existence of a probe.

In October, authorities raided the Paris 2024 headquarters as part of an investigation into alleged favouritism that also targeted event management firms.

In 2018, Paris 2024 said Estanguet was awarded a 270,000-euro (over Rs 2 crore) annual remuneration and Paris 2024 deputy CEO Michael Aloisio said that contrary to media reports no cap was imposed by the law. Estanguet is billing Paris 2024 monthly.

(Published 08 February 2024, 14:24 IST)
