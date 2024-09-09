Paris Paralympic Games: India exceeding expectations in blazing fashion

“The increased government funding has definitely contributed to the immense success in Paris. During my time as an athlete, many of us had to fund ourselves, be it training or competing. But things have changed drastically now and elite athletes don’t have to worry one bit about funding. They have access to the best facilities and are treated on par with able-bodied athletes. If they want an equipment, it’s delivered in less than seven days,” said Jhajharia.

“Thanks to Khelo India Para Games and many such programmes at the grass-root level, even youngsters get a good platform to shine. If they are successful at Khelo India, they get access to various government programmes. So the avenues have opened up for them and not many give up on their sporting ambitions after early promise because of lack of money like in my time. Now, the Paris performance will brighten things up.”

A Sports Authority of India source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said para-athletes have a lot more fire. “The hunger and desire to excel is lot more in para-athletes. Inherently, they know what hardship is and success helps in liberating a lot of that pain. Also, they want to make every penny and opportunity count and ensure their success paves the path for a better future for the next generation.”