'Part of the sport': Shuttler Ayush Shetty eyes for world championship qualification despite ranking dip

<p>Mangaluru: Asian Badminton Championships runner-up <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ayush%20Shetty">Ayush Shetty</a> acknowledged the slight drop in his world ranking in May but revealed that his immediate focus had been on returning stronger and securing qualification for World Championships, scheduled to be held in India from August 7.</p><p>Ayush told mediapersons after inaugurating the Players’ Premier League organised by the Dakshina Kannada Badminton Association on Sunday that the Japan Open, beginning on July 14, and the China Open, starting on July 21, are expected to play a crucial role in his qualification campaign for the World Championships.</p><p>A native of Karkala in Udupi district, Ayush initially trained in badminton in Mangaluru before joining Prakash Padukone Academy in Bengaluru. He won the US Open title last year and made headlines this April by finishing runner-up at the Asian Championships. However, he confirmed that he will not participate in this year's US Open due to injury concerns.</p>.Badminton Asia Championships | Ayush Shetty ‘proud’ of giant-killing run.<p>“Following the Asian Championships and the Thomas Cup, I had been involved in continuous training and competitions, which took a toll on my body. I was also dealing with injury issues. After my per-quarterfinal loss at the Australian Open, which began on June 9, I discussed the situation with my coach and decided that taking some rest would be the best option," he said.</p><p>Thus I will not be participating in the US Open starting June 23 or the Canada Open later this month. I plan to return to competition at the Japan Open on July 14 and will also compete in the China Open beginning July 21, he informed. After his impressive performance at the Asian Championships, Ayush had climbed to a career-best World No. 18 ranking.</p><p>He has since slipped to 21st place. Reacting to the ranking drop, he said, “Such ups and downs are a natural part of sport. I am not overly concerned about the decline in ranking and am instead focusing on preparing for the upcoming tournaments. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead with enthusiasm.”</p><p>Dakshina Kannada Badminton Association President Santosh Kumar and Secretary Supreeth Alva were also present at the event.</p>