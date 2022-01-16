In Pics | Kohli's 10 memorable Test performances
Following his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies, Virat Kohli has since established himself as one of the greatest batters of modern-day cricket. With 7962 runs, 27 centuries, and 40 victories under his belt, Virat is often regarded as India's greatest Test captain. Here's a look at India's number 18's ten memorable knocks:
(With inputs from ESPNcricinfo)
1. 103 vs England – Nottingham 2018 | Kohli's ton came at a time when India was struggling to win in English soil. After losing the first two Tests, the third Test saw the skipper pile up 97 in the first innings and 103 in the second, helping India set a target of 521 runs. Credit: AFP File Photo
2. 116 vs Australia – Adelaide 2012 | Often regarded as the match that marked Kohli's arrival into red-ball cricket, his first ton came during the fourth and final Test against Australia, in Adelaide, though India lost the series 0-4. Credit: PTI File Photo
3. 119 vs South Africa – Johannesburg 2013 | Coming on at No.4, when India lost both openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay, for just a total of 24 runs, Kohli delivered a masterful performance, racking runs onboard against the likes of Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, Jacques Kallis and Imran Tahir. This was Virat's second century outside home soil, and helped the visitors achieve a draw. Credit: AFP Photo
4. 123 vs Australia – Perth 2018 | The 2018-19 Australia tour was the first time the Indian team won a series in the land down-under. Having won the first match in Adelaide, the second match saw early dismissals to openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, for just 8 runs on board. Then came Kohli, who, as usual, helped his team with an impressive knock of 123 off 257, helping the team rile up a total of 283, though the Aussies managed to win the match. Credit: AFP File Photo
5. 141 vs Australia – Adelaide 2014 | The first game of the 2013-14 tour at Adelaide saw Kohli wrap up centuries in both innings. While his impressive knocks of 115 and 141 helped India set respectable totals, the men in blue eventually fell short and suffered a 48-run defeat. His knock was also overshadowed by Dhoni's announcement of his retirement from Test cricket. Credit: Reuters File Photo
6. 149 vs England – Birmingham 2018 | The first Test of the five-match series saw Kohli break the duck in England following a horrendous 2014 tour, when he managed to score just 134 in 10 innings. Though the visitors lost the match by 31 runs, Kohli's 149 off 225 still remains one of his most significant. Credit: AFP File Photo
7. 153 vs South Africa – Centurion 2018 | Yet again an impressive display by the then 29-year-old, Kohli arrived in the first innings of the second Test, when his team was struggling at 28/2. Kohli racked up a total of 153 runs, scoring almost half of his team's total first innings score. Though the display proved yet again that he was in a league of his own, the Proteas won the series 2-1. Credit: AFP File Photo
8. 169 vs Australia – Melbourne 2014 | India arrived at the MCG for the third Test after facing loss in the first two. Kohli along with Ajinkya Rahane(147) racked up a gargantuan fourth-wicket partnership of 262 runs, on boxing day, against a terrifying attack including the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Ryan Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Shane Watson and Nathan Lyon. This also marked a new era for Indian cricket as Kohli was handed the baton from Dhoni. Credit: Reuters File Photo
9. 235 vs England – Mumbai 2016 | The third Test in a five-Test series, at Wankhede, came after the hosts drew the first and won the other two. Kohli, who was having an exceptional 2016 season across all formats, smashed 235 off 340 balls, his third double century, against the likes of James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Jake Ball, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid. India put off a total 631, and won the match by an innings. Credit: Reuters File Photo
10. 254* vs South Africa – Pune 2019 | The 2019 Test series against the Proteas was indeed a remarkable one for Virat and his men in blue. Kohli's highest ever Test score came in the second Test in Pune, when the skipper played an astounding knock of 254 from 336 balls. Virat smashed a total of 33 fours and a couple of sixes, helping the hosts win the second test by an innings and 137, and whitewashed the visitors in the 3-test series. Credit: PTI File Photo
