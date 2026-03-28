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Players, officials observe one-minute silence ahead of IPL opener

The BCCI had earlier cancelled the IPL 2026 opening ceremony as a mark of respect for the fans who died in the stampede.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 17:08 IST
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