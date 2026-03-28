<p>Bengaluru: Players and match officials observed a one-minute silence ahead of the IPL 2026 opener between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/royal-challengers-bangalore">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday to pay tribute to the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stampede">stampede</a> last year.</p>.<p>The fans died in a stampede last June near the city's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL title triumph.</p>.<p>The incident occurred when a massive crowd gathered to celebrate, leading to overcrowded gates, poor security control, and a tragic crush, resulting in over 50 injuries and 11 deaths.</p>.<p>The BCCI had earlier cancelled the IPL 2026 opening ceremony as a mark of respect for the fans who died in the stampede.</p>.Jaideep Ahlawat shares heartfelt 'fan moment' with Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2026 kick-off.<p>As a tribute to the victims, 11 seats have been retired and will remain permanently unoccupied for all future IPL and international matches at the venue.</p>.<p>A commemorative plaque was unveiled near the stadium's inner entrance by the state's home minister and KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad on the day of the opener.</p>.<p>All RCB players wore jerseys with the number 11 during pre-match warm-ups for the season opener..</p>.<p>Approximately Rs 7 crore was invested to improve crowd management infrastructure following the tragedy.</p>