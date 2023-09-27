PM Modi congratulates medal winners at Games

He added, 'Our dedicated and talented 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Team has clinched a well-deserved Silver Medal in the Asian Games. They have demonstrated extraordinary talent. Congratulations to Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik.'

The triumvirate of Bhaker, Singh and Sangwan fired in tandem to shoot the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event, as Indian shooters dominated proceedings at the Hangzhou Shooting Range Hall.