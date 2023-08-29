Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

PM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 06:41 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to hockey great Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and wished all sportspersons on National Sports Day.

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand.

In a post on X, he said, "On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 August 2023, 06:41 IST)
Sports NewsNarendra Modi

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT