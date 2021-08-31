PM Modi hails shooter Adana for Paralympics bronze

PM Modi hails shooter Singhraj Adana for winning Paralympics bronze

The 39-year-old shooter, who is afflicted with polio was making his Games debut

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 31 2021, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 14:28 ist
PM Modi meeting Adana. Credit: Twitter Photo/@NarendraModi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hailed shooter Singhraj Adana for winning the Paralympics bronze at Tokyo, saying he worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes.

Adana, who took up the sport just four years ago, won the Paralympics bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India's talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes," Modi tweeted.

"Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead," the prime minister said.

The 39-year-old shooter, who is afflicted with polio and was making his Games debut, shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth best shooter.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Narendra Modi
Paralympics

What's Brewing

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 