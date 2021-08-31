PM Modi hails shooter Singhraj Adana for winning Paralympics bronze

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hailed shooter Singhraj Adana for winning the Paralympics bronze at Tokyo, saying he worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes.

Adana, who took up the sport just four years ago, won the Paralympics bronze medal in the P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 event in Tokyo on Tuesday.

"Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India's talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes," Modi tweeted.

Exceptional performance by Singhraj Adhana! India’s talented shooter brings home the coveted Bronze Medal. He has worked tremendously hard and achieved remarkable successes. Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/l49vgiJ9Ax — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021

"Congratulations to him and best wishes for the endeavours ahead," the prime minister said.

The 39-year-old shooter, who is afflicted with polio and was making his Games debut, shot a total of 216.8 to finish the event in third place after qualifying for the eight-man final as the sixth best shooter.

