PM Modi, Sehwag, Bajrang lead tributes to young Aman Sehrawat

Praising the youngster, who has trained since childhood at the famed Chhatrasal Stadium, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on 'X', "What a way to earn your first Olympic medal! Aman Sehrawat, your performance in the bronze medal match was top-notch! You have battled through every adversity, and despite the struggles, you've come out on top. The entire nation is proud of you, Aman!" Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, who also comes from Chhatrasal, said, "Well done Aman Sehrawat brother! Congratulations to this great wrestler for the bronze medal. Aman, you played very well. Indian wrestling never returns empty handed from the Olympics (since 2008)." Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra said Aman's humility makes him stand out.