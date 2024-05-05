Powering play

The outliers are no longer so. More parents than ever are committing to their ward’s career in sports. As much as this sounds like good news, the hurdles are arguably more than the milestones such parents dream about for their offspring. There is not only a lack of infrastructure and tactical training but we are also woefully short of coaches, not to mention emotional and financial support for the child.
That said, this new “nurture” is finally seeing a smattering of Indian names in international sports, besides cricket of course. There’s badminton champion P V Sindhu, golfers Aditi Ashok and Avani Prashanth, tennis player Sumit Nagal, badminton champ Lakshya Sen, professional racing drivers Arjun and Kush Maini, to name just a few talents.
Recognising talent early is imperative. Rohan Bopanna’s father built a tennis court at his estate, supporting him when no one believed in him. Prashanth M S, Avani’s father, spotted her talent when she was three, and started an athlete development programme at five, hiring experts and equipment. Junior golfer Adithya Kamath’s doctor-parents roped in an international coach and fitness expert, and Aditi Ashok’s parents are hands-on, be it caddying, getting state-of-the-art equipment, touring, etc. The mantra is clear — if a child shows prowess, time to harness and invest in it.
Shayamal Vallabhjee, a performance psychologist, has seen a shift from studies to sports with, “parents taking sport more seriously.”
“We stopped at nothing to ensure Avani got exposure internationally, trusted experts, and relied heavily on technology,” explains Prashanth. Adhip Bhandary, founder of Bengaluru Youth Football League, is witness to how parents, once sceptical of sports, are now moving homes, jobs, and cities to give their children a chance to excel. “Many parents have moved their children from ICSE, CBSE and IB, to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), a fully recognised board, to focus more on sports,” explains Adhip.
Like most sporty children, Adithya’s day is packed — school, homework, golf, fitness, tuition and piano. With no free time, he wants to continue regular school: “If golf does not work out, I need a back-up.”
Juggling school and sports is tough. Due to months on tour, many children are also homeschooled, or mothers get them up to speed with classes. A mother whose squash player son was No. 1 at the state level took the Ivy League route and is now in a varsity team. The lack of facilities in Bengaluru meant that they travelled to Kolkata to get him coached. Strength and conditioning coach Deckline Leitao, who trains Avani and Lakshya, finds parents spending crores and stresses the need to be practical and scientific. Bhandary, a former footballer himself, is happy that training and remuneration have both evolved in India. “The perception that all you need is a football and a ground has to change; if you want a professional, invest in the child.”
Foreign flavour
A paucity of skilled coaches sees parents making a beeline for international experts, frequently travelling abroad, and breaking the bank. Some take the US college route so the child has the facilities to excel. Enrollment in football academies in India costs anything between Rs 3.5 and 7 lakh a year for accommodation, boarding, training, etc. A tennis class has a huge range — it could cost you anything between Rs 1,200 and Rs 50,000 while for golf training you will have to cough up Rs 5-Rs 10 lakh per year.
“Parents should spend according to their means. Many take loans for equipment and foreign coaching. The money you spend should be proportional to your child’s talent. Parents’ (and coaches’) expectation of excellence has to be based on reality, not their own wish list,” advises Leitao. Creating greater exposure to diverse sports is key. “What I am not seeing is them transitioning from a variety of sports to picking one or two by age 12, and then filtering in apt support,” mulls Vallabhjee.
Deep pockets needed
Sadly, there is no place for the less fortunate even though many sports associations are changing tactics. Dr Anne Marie, Adithya’s mother, has seen kids struggle for slots, with below-par kits. In other sports too, deep pockets are a must.
Golfer Aditi Ashok’s parents have been her rock. “Most are unaware of how dedicated mom is. From getting into the Olympics, figuring out criteria, ranking — how did I find a way there? I just played golf, my mom figured out the rest,” says Aditi.
The Prashanths invested in a launch monitor when Avani was 10, at $6,000, and upgraded it later, which cost them Rs 13 lakh. Investment in sports as the child grows increases exponentially. The Kamaths invest Rs 1,20,000 on average on fitness, Rs 25,000 a month on coaching and Rs 3 lakh on equipment.
Tennis player Sehaj Singh Pawar’s father Javinder admits that the toughest part is spending Rs 70-Rs 80 lakh with zero help, while the story is often different in other countries. Sehaj is now training in Spain “to play with international players as India does not have depth in the game.” Olympian and award-winning skier Aanchal Thakur coughs up lakhs yearly to practice in Europe with little aid as does tennis player Sumit Nagal. The problems are not just financial. “There is not much focus on building mental and emotional strength in kids,” says Shayamal. Leitao dispels myths about perpetually training hard. “Crucially, my coach has kept me injury-free. If I am tired, he is the first to tell me to take days off, or have lighter sessions. That is why I’m always good to go,” chirps Avani.
“Protect talent — just working hard is foolish. We need to start playing right. We need recovery. We are missing out as we are not being able to protect good talent or hone it. Often athletes end up broken, injured, with careers shortened,” says Leitao.
Helicopter parenting?
Most parents end up trusting coaches implicitly, however, Leitao cautions against leaving them unattended and expecting too much. Harassment is also a deep worry with girls touring for weeks on end. Case in point, the recent wrestling fiasco. “Ensure girls are safe, coaches are respectful, check on them, remember the coach is not a parent,” he adds. The autocratic nature of Indian sports often sees coaches treated as gods or gurus. “It’s a job. You bring a kid, pay a fee, and we teach them a skill. Treat it like that. When you hire a coach, they will push the child, so parents should be a safety net,” he adds.
Prashanth lets Avani measure her game, and find proof of action. “Trusting her coach is key. We do not tell Avani what is right; this helps create a space for her to take ownership,” adds Prashanth.
Helicopter parenting can cause great harm. “Parents who start to mimic the voice of the coach damage and erode a child’s psychological safety at home. “Today, many kids are told, ‘You didn’t try hard enough’. That can be debilitating. If you’re going to pressurise them, don’t come to me for training,” says Leitao, adding, “A parent’s constant feedback is noise; it limits the growth curve, and the child’s ability to recognise mistakes, and find solutions. Dreaming they will be champions is foolhardy. Forget that, let them play a sport for health and fitness. Let the kid enjoy the game, and have fun; if there is talent, it will show up.”
Very few academies offer state-of-the-art equipment, skilled coaches and tactical training. In football, for instance, heart rate monitors, apps that map performance data, etc., are vital. Yet, things are changing slowly. “The top 30-40 (football) academies in Bengaluru now have strength and conditioning training but we still have a long way to go,” says Bhandary.