Powering play

Tennis player Sehaj Singh Pawar’s father Javinder admits that the toughest part is spending Rs 70-Rs 80 lakh with zero help, while the story is often different in other countries. Sehaj is now training in Spain “to play with international players as India does not have depth in the game.” Olympian and award-winning skier Aanchal Thakur coughs up lakhs yearly to practice in Europe with little aid as does tennis player Sumit Nagal. The problems are not just financial. “There is not much focus on building mental and emotional strength in kids,” says Shayamal. Leitao dispels myths about perpetually training hard. “Crucially, my coach has kept me injury-free. If I am tired, he is the first to tell me to take days off, or have lighter sessions. That is why I’m always good to go,” chirps Avani.