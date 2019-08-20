Priyam named India U-23 captain against Bangladesh

Priyam Garg will captain the India U-23 team in the home series beginning against Bangladesh U-23 beginning September 19 in Raipur.

All the five games of the series will be played in Raipur.

Garg had captained the India U-19 squad in the recently held youth ODI series in the UK. Yashasvi Jawal too was part of the U-19 squad.

The squad also includes Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar who were part of the Kings XI Punjab squad in IPL 2019.

Bengal's U-23 captain Ritwik Roy Choudhary, considered a handy all-rounder, has also been included for leading the team to National U-23 final.

The selectors picked the squad after considering the performances of the U-19 series in the UK and CK Nayudu Trophy.

India U-23 team: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Dhrushant Soni, Arshdeep Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Harpreet Brar.