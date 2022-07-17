PV Sindhu clinches maiden Singapore Open title

PV Sindhu clinches maiden Singapore Open title

She defeated China's Wang Zhi Yi

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 17 2022, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 11:50 ist
PV Sindhu. Credit: AFP Photo

PV Sindhu on Sunday won her maiden Singapore Open title with 21-9 11-21 21-15 win over China's Wang Zhi Yi.

More to follow...

