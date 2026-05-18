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Aaron Rai’s red-letter day turns into historic triumph at PGA Championship

Rai’s success also ended a decade-long dominance by American players at the PGA Championship.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 20:08 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 20:08 IST
sportsSports NewsGolfPGA ChampionshipAll England

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