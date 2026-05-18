Aaron Rai’s red-letter day turns into historic triumph at PGA Championship

<p>Newtown Square (Pennsylvania): England’s Aaron Rai delivered a stunning performance to capture the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, claiming his maiden Major title in dramatic fashion.</p><p>The 31-year-old, who began the week ranked World No. 44, produced a composed and fearless display to secure the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy and is set to rise to a career-best world No. 15.</p>.<p>Indian-American Sahith Theegala, who made the cut, finished T-60. Theegala and Rai, as also Akshay Bhatia, who missed the cut, played at the 2024 Hero World Challenge together as an Indian-origin trio. In 2024 and 2025, Rai teamed with Theegala at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.</p>.<p>Rai closed with a brilliant five-under-par 65 — the finest Major round of his career — to finish at nine-under overall and win by three shots. His victory announced the arrival of a new face in world golf and marked one of the most memorable breakthrough performances in recent Major history.</p>.<p>The triumph was historic on multiple fronts. Rai became only the second English golfer to win the PGA Championship. The only English player to have won the PGA Championship was Jim Barnes, who won the title in 1916 and 1919 when the tournament was played in a match-play format.</p>.<p>Rai’s success also ended a decade-long dominance by American players at the PGA Championship.</p>.<p>Born in England to parents of Indian descent, with his mother having grown up in Kenya, Rai also became the first golfer of Indian heritage to win a men’s Major championship. The achievement carried special significance for Indian and South Asian golf fans, who have long awaited greater representation at the highest level of the sport.</p>.<p>Rai’s wife Gaurika Bishnoi is a professional golfer from India, adding another emotional connection to his landmark success.</p>.DP World Tour India Championship 2025| 'This is a place that I've wanted to travel to for a long time': Rory has come to India! .<p>The final round began with overnight leader Alex Smalley holding a two-shot advantage in one of the tightest Major leaderboards in recent memory. More than 20 players remained in contention, including established stars such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.</p>.<p>Rai stayed patient throughout the early stages despite bogeys on the sixth and eighth holes that briefly pushed him three shots behind the leaders. His tournament-changing moment arrived at the ninth, where he produced a stunning eagle that completely shifted his momentum. From there, Rai took complete control.</p>.<p>He played the final 10 holes in six-under par, combining exceptional iron play with fearless putting. Four birdies on the back nine, without a single bogey, highlighted his composure under pressure.</p>.<p>The highlight of the championship came on the 17th green when Rai drained an extraordinary 68-foot putt — one of the longest successful putts of the week. The dramatic effort sent spectators into celebration and effectively sealed the title.</p>.<p>While several leading contenders attempted late charges, none could match Rai’s consistency and calmness. Jon Rahm finished tied for second alongside Smalley at six-under, while Justin Thomas, Matti Schmid and Ludvig Aberg shared fourth place at five-under. Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele ended tied seventh at four-under.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler struggled on the greens and finished tied 14th alongside Matt Fitzpatrick at two-under.</p>.<p>Rai’s rise to the top has been built steadily over several years. Known for his disciplined approach and meticulous preparation — including wearing gloves on both hands and using iron covers during play — he first gained recognition on the European circuit before breaking through on the PGA Tour.</p>.<p>His victory at the 2024 Wyndham Championship established him as a serious contender, but his performance at Aronimink elevated him into golf’s elite category.</p>.<p>The PGA Championship win now grants Rai lifetime entry into the tournament, five-year exemptions into the other three Majors, and long-term PGA Tour status.</p>