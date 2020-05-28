Rain forces postponement of NASCAR Cup Series race

Rain forces postponement of NASCAR Cup Series race

Reuters
Reuters, New york,
  • May 28 2020, 08:08 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 08:34 ist
Crew members watch as rain falls before the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Gerry Broome/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Tropical Depression Bertha rained on NASCAR's parade on Wednesday, forcing the postponement of a Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

The Alsco Uniforms 500, a 208-lap, 312-mile race, was rescheduled for Thursday. It will be the fourth Cup Series race since NASCAR returned to action from a two-month coronavirus shutdown 10 days ago.

No fans have been allowed in the stands and participants must observe social distancing procedures.

With few live sporting events to satisfy fans, NASCAR has been enjoying the spotlight with the first event back, the Real Heroes 400, bringing in 6.32 million viewers.

Bertha, the second named storm this Atlantic hurricane season, is the latest weather-induced headache for organisers, after rain forced the postponement of the Xfinity Series at South Carolina's Darlington Raceway last week.

The Coca Cola 600, which started on Sunday and ended on Monday in Charlotte, was halted for nearly 90 minutes due to inclement weather. 

