Rajnath Singh, Bipin Rawat condole death of Milkha Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday condoled the death of Milkha Singh, saying the sprint icon was a source of inspiration for his steely determination to succeed against all odds.

In his message, the defence minister described the legendary athlete as a wonderful person who contributed to sports till his last breath.

Milkha Singh, popularly known as 'The Flying Sikh', died at a hospital in Chandigarh from post-Covid complications on Friday night. He died less than a week after he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the same ailment.

He was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

"Shri Milkha Singh was one of the finest athletes and a sporting legend. He made the country proud with his achievements. He was also a wonderful person who contributed to sports till his last breath. I'm saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!," the defence minister said in a tweet.

Gen Rawat said the athlete has left behind a legacy that makes the country proud.

"He was an inspiration for all of us because of his determination to always succeed no matter how challenging were the odds," the Chief of Defence Staff said.

"As soldiers, we are expected to find the way where there are none and this is how we keep moving forward towards victory. Milkha Singh as a true soldier has faded away and has left behind a legacy that makes us all proud," he said.

The Army also condoled the demise of the sporting icon.

"#IndianArmy pays homage to Honorary Captain Milkha Singh – The Flying Sikh, a true legend who will continue to inspire generations of sportspersons. The legendary athlete will always be remembered for many firsts in the field of athletics," the Army tweeted.