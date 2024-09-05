Randhir Singh asks govt to re-look at its policy on tenure of sports administrators

New Delhi: Former shooter and veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh on Thursday asked the government to re-look at its policy which restricts the tenure of elected sports federation officials to three terms of four years each, saying it was a major hurdle in the way of Indian sports administrators seeking bigger roles in international bodies.

As per the sports code, a National Sports Federation (NSF) chief can serve a maximum of 12 years, or three terms of four years each.

Randhir, who is set to be elected unopposed as president of the Olympic Council of Asia during its General Assembly on Sunday, added that a country of 1.4 billion had just four Indians heading Asian sports bodies, which was a very poor representation at the continental level.