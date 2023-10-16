Ratcliffe would pay more than $1.5 bn for 25% Manchester United stake

Ineos Chair Jim Ratcliffe would pay over $1.5 billion for a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United Plc were his bid for the iconic soccer club to be accepted by the Glazer family that controls it, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The terms of Ratcliffe's bid, reported here for the first time, infer a valuation on Manchester United of close to $6.5 billion, excluding its net debt of more than $600 million, the source said.

That is slightly higher than a rival offer from Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani for $100 per cent of the Premier League club. Manchester United is currently valued by the stock market at $3.3 billion.