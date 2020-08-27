RCB 'couldn't be more excited' for Virat and Anushka

RCB congratulates Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma for pregnancy news

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 27 2020, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 12:04 ist
Kohli had announced that his wife was pregnant on his social media handles. Credit: PTI/file photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore, the IPL team led by Virat Kohli, congratulated him and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, following the couple's announcement that they were expecting a child.

In a post on Twitter, the team said: "Congratulations to imVkohli and AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! We couldn’t be more excited!"

Kohli had announced that his wife was pregnant on his social media handles, with an expected timeline of January 2021 for welcoming their child.

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma

