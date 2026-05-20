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Homesports

RCB's 'hunter mindset' leaves no room for complacency: Mo Bobat

Bobat credited their dominating campaign to a “hunter mindset” which has helped the defending champions prevent complacency from creeping in.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 19:33 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 19:33 IST
Sports NewsRoyal Challengers BangaloreM Chinnaswamy Stadium

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