Real Madrid beat Valladolid in dour 3-0 win

Madrid: Second-half strikes by Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz and Endrick gave feeble Real Madrid an unconvincing 3-0 win over lowly Real Valladolid on Sunday, earning the defending champions their first win of the LaLiga season.

Kylian Mbappe’s home debut as a Real Madrid player is unlikely to live long in the memory as the France captain and most of the club’s so-called “New Galacticos” were ineffective in a lacklustre performance.

Following what looked like a promising start to Mbappe’s era with a 2-0 win over Europa League champions Atalanta to lift the UEFA Super Cup less than two weeks ago, Real have put on dreary performances to kick off the LaLiga season, with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca last week.