Real Madrid defender Alaba tests positive for Covid-19

AP
AP, Madrid,
  • Jul 28 2021, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 18:59 ist
Representative image.

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Wednesday.

Madrid did not immediately release details about the player's condition.

The announcement came a week after Alaba was officially introduced by the Spanish club after joining from Bayern Munich.

The addition of Alaba will help make up for the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. Varane is joining Manchester United and Ramos signed with Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid striker Karim Benzema tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Madrid, coming off a season in which it failed to win any titles, plays its first match of the season at Alavés on Aug. 14.

Covid-19
Coronavirus

