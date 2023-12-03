JOIN US
sports

Retd SC judge Khanwilkar to head Khel Ratna, Arjuna award selection committee; Dhanraj, Akhil, Kamlesh in

The committee comprises six eminent sports persons, including legendary former India hockey skipper Dhanraj Pillay, Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar, shooter Shuma Shirur, eight-time national champion paddler Kamlesh Mehta, who represents the Table Tennis Federation of India.
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 12:46 IST

New Delhi: Retired Supreme Court judge Justice A M Khanwilkar will chair the 12-member Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya award selection committee, sports ministry announced on Sunday.

Former Indian women's cricket captain Anjum Chopra, shuttler Trupti Murugunde, who is a part of Mission Olympic Cell and Farman Basha of Power Lifting federation are also members of this panel.

Danik Jagran's sports editor Abhishek Tripathi is the media representative, while SAI DG Sandeep Pradhan, CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme Pushpendra Garg and Joint Secretary (MYAS) Prem Kumar Jha are the government officials in the committee.

(Published 03 December 2023, 12:46 IST)
