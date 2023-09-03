Rockstars athletics desperately needs

When sprint great Usain Bolt walked into the sunset after the 2017 World Championships, the world of athletics felt a certain void. While it did have many superstars in several disciplines to carry the sport forward, none could quite match the charm and aura of the eight-time Olympic gold medallist and 11-time world champion who ruled the sprint world with an iron fist.
Without a shadow of a doubt, the easy-going Jamaican was the main attraction wherever he went. People flocked the stadiums just to watch him race and audiences the world over tuned into their televisions or streaming devices largely to see him leave the chasing pack behind with effortless ease or so it seemed. Young and old alike, in fact even people who barely watched sports, loved seeing him perform. Apart from being a ruthless run machine demolishing records for fun, Bolt was an entertainer at the heart of it. He loved putting on a show for the fans and they lapped every bit of it. Until he was there, World Athletics knew they had a superhero who never failed to deliver. But things changed when Bolt bid goodbye in London. It wasn't a fairytale ending underlining the cruel fact that even a "superhero" had to bow before an unforgiving time.
The impact was felt instantly at the 2019 World Championships in Doha where there were huge swathes of empty seats at the Khalifa International Stadium for most of the duration of the meet. Stars like Justin Gatlin, Karsten Warholm, Armand Duplantis, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, in fact Qatar’s very own Mutaz Essa Barshim were in action, but they couldn’t do what Bolt did. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, while acknowledging Bolt’s absence, reckoned the lack of audiences was due to the event staged in a country where athletics doesn’t particularly enjoy a great following.
World Athletics hoped things would change at the 2022 edition in Eugene, United States, a country that is one of the heavyweights in the sport. While the fan turnout was relatively better compared to Doha, television viewership numbers across the globe weren’t encouraging. It wasn’t just Coe who was concerned about the dwindling interest amongst fans but some athletes too felt the governing body hadn’t done enough to market the sport to the masses like other federations.
While the issue is indeed concerning, World Athletics received a glimmer of hope at the Budapest World Championships where two athletes stole the spotlight. The two possess the potential to fill the massive void left by Bolt. It’s a near-impossible task but Noah Lyles, tipped by many pundits as the man with the potential to break Bolt’s 100m and 200m world records, and Sha’Carri Richardson, whose life story could make for a Hollywood hit, showed in the Hungarian capital not only do they have the talent on track but have a personality off it that can endear the fans.
Both Lyles, who became the first man since Bolt to complete the golden sprint treble of 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay gold at World Championships, and Richardson, who halted the Jamaican dominance with a resplendent run from lane 9 to win the women's 100m gold, have similar characteristics. They are outspoken, at times even brazen, endured difficult childhoods, faced career disappointments, rose up the ranks through sheer grit but now are basking in the golden glow of success. Both came to Budapest with a point to prove and they did it exemplarily.
“I wanted to show I am different. I came out and showed it. I am double champion,” exclaimed the 26-year-old Lyles after winning the 200m. “Usain Bolt has done it and him saying to me that he sees what I am doing and he respects it, it is amazing. I am the guy who wants to move past being track-famous. I want people to (not just) see me on the track, but in GQ and my docu-series, and realise I'm a cool guy too.”
As a kid growing up with a single mother, life was extremely hard for Lyles. He suffered from ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by excessive amounts of inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. He was also afflicted with a raking cough that made sleep a struggle and would end up spending many nights in hospital. As an adult he even suffered from depression, especially after the brutal murder of George Floyd by a white policeman, but despite the difficulties, he has always found a way to rise up. He has won three 200m, two 100m and two 4x100m relay world titles with the only missing jewel being an Olympic gold which he is obsessed about winning in Paris next year.
Richardson’s growing-up period was far harder than Lyles’. Unlike Lyles, who at least had a doting mother beside him through all the struggles, the 23-year-old had to fend for herself all through her life. She was raised by her grandmother and aunt, and the lack of maternal love once made her nearly take her life as a junior in high school. She braved it all before thrusting herself into the spotlight by securing the Tokyo Olympics ticket in 2021 with eye-catching performances during the US trials in 100 and 200. She was tipped to become one of the young stars at the Olympics before disaster struck.
Her urine sample tested positive for marijuana — which is legal in some states in the US — and although Richardson was contrite about it, saying she consumed it after hearing about her biological mother’s death from a reporter, USADA imposed a one-month ban on her that destroyed her Olympics dreams. She was livid, lashed out at officials for treating her harshly simply because she is ‘black’ but the ban stayed nonetheless. That only made Richardson stronger.
An ardent admirer of the controversial sprint queen of the 1980s, the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, Richardson has even modelled her fashion choices on the 100m and 200m world record holder. Sporting large nails, dreadlocks, tattoos and a beaming smile, Richardson is unmissable when she’s on the track despite the presence of the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. Richardson finished third in the 200m after Jackson ran a run for the ages but her brilliant anchor leg show in US’ win in 4x100m elicited praise from many. Two gold and a bronze are a testament to her immense talent.
The performances and personalities of both Lyles and Richardson brought a smile on Coe’s face who has often been asked what his federation is doing to resuscitate the sport following Bolt’s exit. “They are absolute rock stars. They both have come through in the most powerful way. I've been optimistic for some years now. We were sitting here three or four years ago, and occasionally I got the question 'what are you all going to do when Usain Bolt leaves the scene?’ Usain is Usain. But there’s an extraordinary range of talent that's now coming through both track and field.”
Athletics does have an amalgamation of exceptional talents like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Duplatis, Jackson, Fraser-Pryce, Grant Halloway, Femke Bol, Warholm, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Faith Kipyegon — to name a few — but it’s hinging on ‘rock stars’ Lyles and Richardson to make it entertaining and appealing for a wider audience. They may not be able to replicate what a once-in-a-generation athlete Bolt did but they can certainly infuse fresh life into athletics.