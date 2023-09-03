Rockstars athletics desperately needs

Without a shadow of a doubt, the easy-going Jamaican was the main attraction wherever he went. People flocked the stadiums just to watch him race and audiences the world over tuned into their televisions or streaming devices largely to see him leave the chasing pack behind with effortless ease or so it seemed. Young and old alike, in fact even people who barely watched sports, loved seeing him perform. Apart from being a ruthless run machine demolishing records for fun, Bolt was an entertainer at the heart of it. He loved putting on a show for the fans and they lapped every bit of it. Until he was there, World Athletics knew they had a superhero who never failed to deliver. But things changed when Bolt bid goodbye in London. It wasn't a fairytale ending underlining the cruel fact that even a "superhero" had to bow before an unforgiving time.