Rohit is new national champion in 65kg, Praveen Chahar takes title in 86kg

Star wrestlers Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg), who both have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, did not compete in the national championships

  • Jan 24 2021, 19:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 19:11 ist
Haryana's Rohit emerged as the champion in the 65kg category while Delhi's Praveen Chahar took the title in the 86kg event as the men's freestyle national wrestling championships concluded, here on Sunday.

Rohit took the gold in 65kg event ahead of Sharvan (silver), Amit (bronze) and Anuj (bronze).

In the 70kg, Vishal Kaliraman took the gold after beating Railways teammate Parveen while Karan and Sushil took home the bronze.

In the 79kg, Rahul Rathee stood on top of the podium while his Railways teammate took silver. Services' Veerdev Gulia and Pradeep won the bronze medals.

In the 86kg, Delhi's Praveen Chahar beat Maharashtra's Vetal in the final to emerge champion. Railways' Deepak and Services' Sanjeet settled for bronze.

In the 97kg event, Railways' Satyawart Kadian expectedly took gold with a win over Services' Monu while Haryana's Sumit Gulia and Delhi's Ashish took bronze medals.

Railways took the team title with 192 points ahead of SSCB (162) and Haryana (138).

