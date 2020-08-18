Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat among four recommended for Khel Ratna

Rohit Sharma, Vinesh among 4 recommended for Khel Ratna

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, TT player Manika Batra and Paralympic gold-winning high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu were on Tuesday picked for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the sports ministry's selection committee.

This is the second time since 2016 that four athletes have been finalised for the country's highest sporting honour.

The committee, comprising the likes of Virender Sehwag and former hockey captain Sardar Singh, met at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters here.

While Rohit has been recognised for his ever-rising accomplishments with the bat, Vinesh has been rewarded for her gold medals in the 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games besides a bronze in the 2019 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Thangavelu got the recognition for his gold medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the T42 high jump category.

In 2016, star shuttler P V Sindhu, gymnast Dipa Karmakar, shooter Jitu Rai, and wrestler Sakshi Malik were collectively given the top honours.

